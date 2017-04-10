HP Town & Country Planning Department gets award for e-gov

The Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Department has been selected for the state’s ‘Most Innovative Project Award’ for 2015-16. A committee headed by Chief Secretary V C Pharka selected the web portal and online services project of the department as the most innovative project for citizen friendly services, an official spokesman said.

Director of the department Sandeep Kumar said that it was endeavour of the department to ensure transparency and efficiency through information and communications technology intervention and the hard work done by the employees had been duly recognised by the state government.

He said last two years had seen total transformation of the department to digital and mobile governance and it has been constantly endeavouring in taking the government services to the door-step of citizens by making available round-the- clock interface.

Himachal Pradesh was the first in the country to roll out building planning permission project online, he added. The project which was dedicated to the public by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in January, 2016 has several citizen friendly features including online submission, tracking, messaging and sanctions.

The award which carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation would be presented by the chief minister on Himachal Pradesh Day on April 15 at Chamba.