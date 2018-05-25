NIC sets up cloud enabled National Data Centre in Bhubaneswar

National Informatics Centre has set up a new state-of-the-art cloud enabled National Data Centre at Bhubaneswar. The data center will offer 24*7 operations with secure hosting for e-Governance applications of the Government and its departments. The unified and shared infrastructure is flexible enough to rapidly respond to Infrastructure requirements and also accommodate future technology enhancements, distributed applications, database applications running on bare metal, virtualized applications running in multi-hypervisor environments, and cloud-based applications that are available on demand.

A centralized cloud environment has been established to host multiple applications with simplified operations and increased application responsiveness to support the new generation of distributed applications while accommodating existing virtualized and non-virtualized environments. The Data Centre and Cloud Services are being offered from the Data Centres established by NIC.

The ICT Infrastructure at Bhubaneswar will be energized in the modular fashion with software defined ICT Infrastructure. This will facilitate provisioning of services over Cloud with more agility and will also integrate with the NIC National Cloud Services.

The National Cloud Services Bhubaneswar will provide following benefits:

• On-demand access to ICT Infrastructure to ensure easy availability and quick deployment of applications.

• Standardized platforms of deployment to deliver ICT systems that are compliant to government policies and enable easy sharing of data across applications.

• Service-oriented approach for sharing ICT infrastructure to achieve economies of scale.

• Cost-effective, service-oriented approach for sharing computing resources.