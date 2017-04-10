PM Modi to launch Digital Exhibition on Champaran Satyagraha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a special digital exhibition on ‘Bapu Ko Karyanjali – Re-envisioning the Champaran Satyagraha on its 100th anniversary at National Archives in New Delhi. April 2017 marks the centenary of the Champaran Satyagraha – Mahatma Gandhi’s first Satyagraha in India.

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister expressed his enthusiasm about the event, saying the exhibition will also showcase the ground covered by the Swachh Bharat Mission in creating a mass movement towards a clean India.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Director General of National Archives Raghvendra Singh said, a century ago, Mahatma Gandhi had taken several steps to improve the condition of people in Champaran.

These included efforts towards basic education, skill development, women empowerment and cleanliness.

After inaugurating the exhibition, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a gathering on the lawns of the National Archives.