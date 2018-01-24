Electronics players discuss future of electronics manufacturing at Source India, 2018

SOURCE INDIA 2018, a flagship electronics components buyer-seller meet-cum-conference of ELCINA was inaugurated by Chief Guest Thiru M. C. Sampath, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu in Chennai on January 24th, 2018. Markku Hangasjarvi, President and CEO, Salcomp, Hangasjarvi, N Ramachandran, Managing Director, MEL Systems & Services and Convener, Organising Committee, SOURCE INDIA 2018, Josh Foulger, Managing Director, Foxconn International Holding, India, were among the key international electronics players discussed the future of electronics manufacturing industry in India on the inagural day of Source India.

Pankaj Gulati, COO, CDIL and President, ELCINA said, “The core objective of SOURCE INDIA since inception nine years ago has been to strengthen the electronics value chain and encourage entrepreneurs to invest in R&D and manufacturing in all stages from raw materials to components, parts, assemblies and complete products. Close interaction between buyers, OEMs and supply-chain players at SOURCE INDIA enables sharing of ideas and understanding needs of the market. This supports the ‘Make in India’ initiative and improves the quotient of self-reliance, which is an urgent need of the Indian Electronics sector.”

“Large overseas or domestic investments in electronic components manufacturing will happen only if India offers a distinct cost advantage of at least 8-10%. While low value-added manufacturing would eventually result in investments in components manufacturing due to demand pull, high value-added manufacturing can take off rapidly if progressively greater duty benefits are allowed with increasing value-addition under a phased manufacturing programme. The India Electronic Systems and Equipment market, which has crossed US$ 140 Billion in 2016 is estimated to approach the magical US$ 400 Billion mark by 2022. Therefore, in our view the ‘Make in India’ opportunity is really a ‘Design in India, Make in India’ opportunity for global and Indian ESDM ecosystem players. SOURCE INDIA is a unique B2B platform created by the industry to accelerate growth of Electronics components manufacturing in India, for serving the needs of local as well as global markets,” Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, ELCINA emphasised.

Promoting Uptake of ‘Made in India’ Electric Vehicles

“At SOURCE INDIA 2018 we aim to facilitate direct one-on-one meetings between OEMs, ODMs, EMS companies and SMB manufacturers of components, parts and consumables to help bridge the ESDM demand-supply gap. Through this process we hope to open a ‘Gateway to India’ by inviting global manufacturers and investors to partner with Indian ESDM players. We are especially looking to identify opportunities in new and emerging areas such as the revamped FAME-India programme for introducing Electric Vehicles into India’s public transportation fleets under the National Mission on Electric Mobility,”N. Ramachandran, Managing Director, MEL Systems & Services Ltd. and Convener, Organising Committee, SOURCE INDIA 2018 summed up.