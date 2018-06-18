AutoCAD 2019 provides great value and we expect the adoption rates to be higher: Arun D’Souza

AutoCAD has been one of the bright star in Autodesk’s suit of products and services. Since its inception 30 years ago, it has witness decent growth year-on-year. With the 3D design firm now bringing different suite of products which were earlier available with separate pricing and licensing in one – AutoCAD 2019, there seems to be great value to the customer and decent rate of growth for the American firm. In an interview with Mohd Ujaley, Arun D’Souza, Country Manager, PSEB, India & SAARC, Autodesk says, “ We are sure that the new version of AutoCAD will provide great value to users and thus take the adoption rates even higher.”

What are the key verticals in India that are using AutoCAD?

Our software is used by all the verticals for excelling in design. But primarily, AutoCAD caters to manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, architecture and engineering sectors. It allows designers to design and visualize virtually any concept with 3D free-form tools and build custom workflows by configuring the AutoCAD settings and extending the software capabilities. From mechanical design aids to architecture tools to model-based GIS and mapping features, to designing plants- given its versatility, AutoCAD continues to be an essential tool for the design stage for engineers, architects and graphic designers. Anyone doing engineering design there is a possibility that they would be using AutoCAD. It cuts across all industries and segments.

How is the latest version different from previous one and what improvements have been added to it?

AutoCAD undergoes timely upgrades and latest version was released in March 2018. Prior to the latest upgrade, users could choose to subscribe individually to seven AutoCAD functionalities, namely Architecture, Mechanical, Electrical, Map 3D, MEP, Raster Design, and Plant 3D. With the latest release of AutoCAD 2019 including specialized toolsets, there is now only “One AutoCAD.” To provide more value to subscribers and to simplify the AutoCAD product line, AutoCAD subscription now includes access to all AutoCAD vertical product functionality and libraries as specialized toolsets.

In addition, the latest version allows access to the new AutoCAD web app and mobile app. The AutoCAD web app enables users to access original AutoCAD directly from their web browser, as well as their rich DWG files – not just PDF files – and core 2D drafting and editing tools. With the AutoCAD mobile app, users can view, edit, create and share CAD drawings in real time from any device. Available across Windows, Android, and iOS phones and tablets, the AutoCAD mobile app is also optimized for the iPhone X, iPad Pro, and Windows Surface ensuring the best mobile experience. Users can also access their DWG files without a Wi-Fi or data signal by downloading them locally to their mobile device. This eliminates the need to carry bulky blueprints in the field and enables users to easily make edits on-the-go, or present projects to clients.

What is the adoption rate of AutoCAD in India and what are you expectation from new version?

AutoCAD has been one of Autodesk’s leading offerings and we have only seen its growth in adoption YoY since it’s inception. AutoCAD 2019 including specialized toolsets has undergone significant changes in the licensing of the product – it is no longer a suite of products with separate pricing and licensing but one overall subscription which now offers more available software for a modest price. With this, we are sure that the new version of AutoCAD will provide great value to users and thus take the adoption rates even higher.

What is your target for this year with AutoCAD?

Autodesk has moved away from marketing point products and has been focusing on Autodesk’s Industry Collections: access to a wide collection of the most essential Autodesk software and services in one package offering greater value and flexibility at affordable prices.