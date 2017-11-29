HPE and Microsoft have a shared vision on managing hybrid cloud: Vikram K, HPE India

By extending its software-defined capabilities to Microsoft Azure Stack, HPE is simplifying and speeding-up deployment of on-premises cloud capabilities, enabling customers to succeed in their digital transformation initiatives. In an interaction with Express Computer, Vikram K, Senior Director, Data Center and Hybrid Cloud, HPE India shares insights into how the only consumption-based offering for Azure Stack will help customers accelerate Microsoft hybrid cloud deployments.

How will HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack accelerate hybrid cloud deployments in the enterprises?

HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is a pre-tested, factory-integrated hybrid cloud solution built on the HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9 Server. It is designed to allow businesses to quickly transform their on-premises data center resources into flexible hybrid cloud services by providing a faster, easier, and simpler development, management, and security experience consistent with Azure public cloud services. It also enables organizations to rapidly deploy apps across their Azure Stack private cloud and Azure public cloud, and then easily move those apps as their security, compliance, cost, and performance requirements change as per the business requirements.

How will tools like Azure combined with HPE’s infrastructure simplify and optimize the hybrid IT environment of any enterprise?

For over 30 years, HPE and Microsoft have been helping their joint customers optimize their IT environment, leverage new consumption models, and accelerate their desired business outcomes. Microsoft has specifically designed Azure Stack as a unique offering to address many of the challenges that businesses face today. While Azure Stack delivers Azure-consistent services in an organization’s own hybrid cloud, HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack makes it easy to get up and running quickly with unique options and capabilities to help ensure a fast, smooth, and affordable deployment. The HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack solution can deliver 50% more VMs than other competing solutions. The solution is more configurable to meet the specific needs of your workload, and includes integrated management to help identify and address issues faster.

How will this hybrid cloud solution enable organizations to offer Azure-consistent services in their data center?

The HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is designed to deliver Azure-consistent services from the data center by offering workload portability and a common developer experience for deploying applications in Azure public and on premises. Moreover, this solution enables enterprises to deliver Azure cloud services for workloads with data sovereignty, security, compliance, performance or cost requirements, which cannot be fulfilled by Azure public cloud, and for service providers that want to offer Azure-consistent services.

How will hybrid cloud solutions tailored to an organizations business needs transform large scale data centers?

HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack enables customers to innovate on a truly consistent, high-performance hybrid cloud platform. For instance, the solution integrates HPE OneView to simplify Azure Stack operations, making it easier to manage software and firmware updates and monitor system status. Additionally, customers also have access to a growing ecosystem of partner and third-party solutions and services that address specific business requirements. These partners include DXC Technology, Veeam Software, Sogeti, NTT Communications, PwC and Wipro. In addition, HPE offers several different operational options, including HPE Flexible Capacity, which enables customers the ability to scale up or down capacity as needed. This allows them to pay only for what they consume above a minimum commitment, providing cloud speed and economics on-premises, on par with the cost of public clouds.

How will it help customers succeed in their digital transformation journey?

To offer customers a customized, step-by-step transformation to Azure hybrid cloud, HPE has trained thousands of HPE Technology Consultants with extensive Azure, Azure Stack, and hybrid cloud experience. Moreover, HPE Pointnext, an innovative IT services organization, can help businesses modernize their legacy infrastructure, enabling them cloud flexibility in all their environments thereby driving rapid digital transformation across the enterprise.