We are a true end-to-end IT services provider: John Lombard, Dimension Data

In an interaction with Express Computer, John Lombard, CEO, Dimension Data Asia Pacific, shares insights the company’s business operations in the Indian market and the strategies going forward.

What are the main verticals on which Dimension Data is concentrating in India?

Dimension Data’s value proposition cuts across almost all vertical industries. Our predominant business in India comes from Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media & Communications and, Telecommunications. Globally, we provide solutions and services to industries such as Retail, Healthcare, Travel & Transport, Education, Sports, and many more.

What are strategies planned for India by Dimension Data?

Asia Pacific is perhaps the most exciting region to work with and we see great business potential in India; a lot of our business comes from India. There’s plenty of positive energy and unbelievable enthusiasm in professionalism here. India is a huge market when it comes to manufacturing, financial services and telco – verticals we are focused on across the company. So, while we will continue to accelerate our client’s ambitions leveraging our priorities of digital transformation, hybrid IT, cybersecurity and managed services, we will also be working a lot more closely with other NTT Group companies such as NTT Data, NTT Communications and NetMagic to offer our full stack capabilities to clients in India.

How do you ensure to fulfill what an enterprise looks for?

Dimension Data is a client focused company. We have a strong solutions and services portfolio and the ability to deliver quality client experience. We are an end-to-end IT services provider, with our services spanning from consulting to implementation, as well as operations and management. The entire service is provided to the client as a managed service.

Our solutions on hybrid cloud, digital infrastructure, digital workplace, and cybersecurity allow us to deliver the business outcomes that our enterprise clients are looking for. Being part of the NTT Group further augments our capabilities, allowing us to truly provide end-to-end solutions and services for our clients.

Can you name some vendors you are working with currently?

Dimension Data is a vendor agnostic, services focused company. We are happy to support technologies that our clients believe fit their IT priorities best. Over the years, we have developed strong capabilities on Cisco, Dell EMC, Microsoft, NetApp, VMware, Riverbed, McAfee, Check Point, F5, Palo Alto and SAP. Aside from these, there are several credible technology vendors whom we have worked with on a project basis from time to time.

In the coming few years, what plans Dimension Data has for India?

Dimension Data India has been a solid and consistent performer within the company and has grown over 20% CAGR for several years running. We endeavor to continue with the same growth momentum. Our technical manpower has grown with the growth in business. We will up-skill on consulting-led services, software-defined networking, and automation. Of course, we will work with other NTT group companies to offer clients our full stack capabilities. Clients are at the center of everything we do and our goal is to be the preferred partner for clients in their journey to hybrid IT in a secure and managed way.