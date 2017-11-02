Home / Events / Express Computer honours digital innovators in the Indian BFSI Industry

By on October 31, 2017
Winners of BFSI Digital Innovation Awards 2017

BFSI Digital Innovation Awards 2017 were recently conferred to some of the best minds in the Indian BFSI space. The award ceremony was organized as a part of the BFSI Conclave 2017 in Pune

The 3rd edition of BFSI Technology Conclave and Digital Innovation Awards 2017 successfully got over in Pune, with the presence of 100+ senior and mid level IT executives from the BFSI Industry. Some prominent names from the partner ecosystem participated too. Senior speakers from HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and IDRBT addressed the audience on various issues and opportunities in the BFSI Industry.

The BFSI Digital Innovation Awards 2017 were conferred to 33 institutions from the BFSI space. In 10 different categories.

Category Company
1 Enterprise Mobility Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company
2 Data Centers TransUnion
3 Enterprise Applications Max New Life Insurance
4 Artificial Intelligence ICICI Lombard
5 Enterprise Mobility Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society
6 Data Centers Birla SunLife
7 Cloud SBI
8 Big Data / Analytics HDFC Bank
9 Enterprise Mobility HDFC Bank
10 Enterprise Security SVC Co-operative Bank Limited
11 Enterprise Mobility India Bulls
12 Enterprise Mobility India First Life Insurance
13 Enterprise Applications ICICI Securities
14 Enterprise Applications HDFC Standard Life
15 Enterprise Applications CDSL
16 Enterprise Applications Mahindra Financial Services
17 Analytics Axis Bank
18 Enterprise Mobility DCB Bank
19 Enterprise Mobility Vijaya Bank
20 Virtual Reality PNB MetLife
21 IoT ICICI Bank
22 Storage ICICI Bank
23 Data Centers ICICI Bank
24 Artificial Intelligence HDFC Bank
25 Enterprise Mobility HDFC Securities
26 Enterprise Applications HDFC Securities
27 IoT Bajaj Allianz
28 Analytics IndusInd Bank
29 Analytics Angel Broking
30 Data Centers Axis Bank
31 Data Centers Saraswat bank
32 Data Centers Standard Chartered Bank
33 IoT Reliance General Insurance

 

 

