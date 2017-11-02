Express Computer honours digital innovators in the Indian BFSI Industry

BFSI Digital Innovation Awards 2017 were recently conferred to some of the best minds in the Indian BFSI space. The award ceremony was organized as a part of the BFSI Conclave 2017 in Pune

The 3rd edition of BFSI Technology Conclave and Digital Innovation Awards 2017 successfully got over in Pune, with the presence of 100+ senior and mid level IT executives from the BFSI Industry. Some prominent names from the partner ecosystem participated too. Senior speakers from HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and IDRBT addressed the audience on various issues and opportunities in the BFSI Industry.

The BFSI Digital Innovation Awards 2017 were conferred to 33 institutions from the BFSI space. In 10 different categories.