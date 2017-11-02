Express Computer honours digital innovators in the Indian BFSI Industry

BFSI Digital Innovation Awards 2017 were recently conferred to some of the best minds in the Indian BFSI space. The award ceremony was organized as a part of the BFSI Conclave 2017 in Pune
The 3rd edition of BFSI Technology Conclave and Digital Innovation Awards 2017 successfully got over in Pune, with the presence of 100+ senior and mid level IT executives from the BFSI Industry. Some prominent names from the partner ecosystem participated too. Senior speakers from HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and IDRBT addressed the audience on various issues and opportunities in the BFSI Industry.
The BFSI Digital Innovation Awards 2017 were conferred to 33 institutions from the BFSI space. In 10 different categories.
|Category
|Company
|1
|Enterprise Mobility
|Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company
|2
|Data Centers
|TransUnion
|3
|Enterprise Applications
|Max New Life Insurance
|4
|Artificial Intelligence
|ICICI Lombard
|5
|Enterprise Mobility
|Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society
|6
|Data Centers
|Birla SunLife
|7
|Cloud
|SBI
|8
|Big Data / Analytics
|HDFC Bank
|9
|Enterprise Mobility
|HDFC Bank
|10
|Enterprise Security
|SVC Co-operative Bank Limited
|11
|Enterprise Mobility
|India Bulls
|12
|Enterprise Mobility
|India First Life Insurance
|13
|Enterprise Applications
|ICICI Securities
|14
|Enterprise Applications
|HDFC Standard Life
|15
|Enterprise Applications
|CDSL
|16
|Enterprise Applications
|Mahindra Financial Services
|17
|Analytics
|Axis Bank
|18
|Enterprise Mobility
|DCB Bank
|19
|Enterprise Mobility
|Vijaya Bank
|20
|Virtual Reality
|PNB MetLife
|21
|IoT
|ICICI Bank
|22
|Storage
|ICICI Bank
|23
|Data Centers
|ICICI Bank
|24
|Artificial Intelligence
|HDFC Bank
|25
|Enterprise Mobility
|HDFC Securities
|26
|Enterprise Applications
|HDFC Securities
|27
|IoT
|Bajaj Allianz
|28
|Analytics
|IndusInd Bank
|29
|Analytics
|Angel Broking
|30
|Data Centers
|Axis Bank
|31
|Data Centers
|Saraswat bank
|32
|Data Centers
|Standard Chartered Bank
|33
|IoT
|Reliance General Insurance