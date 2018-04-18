Need of a CCC with respect to the special requirements of Vadodara

Since Vadodara is a flood-prone city, the ICCC will deploy advance warning and weather/environment monitoring elements to handle adverse conditions. Vadodara is also considered city of senior citizens. The integrated systems and solutions (including mobile app with special functional modules for senior citizens) will make life of senior citizen more liveable

Every city requires an integrated command and control facility to manage the city operations from day-to-day perspective (traffic, law and order management, public services management, civic services and grievances management, etc) as well as during emergency situations (disaster management, multi-agency co-ordination etc). In Vadodara, the ultra-modern integrated City Command and Control Center, located in the central area of the city, will equip the Vadodara city administration to provide faster yet effective civic services to citizens and enhanced safety and security to the public. The integrated CCC will operate both in normal situations (day-to-day city management) as well as during emergency situations (disaster management). Since Vadodara is a flood-prone city, the ICCC will deploy advance warning and weather/environment monitoring elements to handle adverse conditions. Vadodara is also considered city of senior citizens. The integrated systems and solutions (including mobile app with special functional modules for senior citizens) will make life of senior citizen more liveable.

Unique features

The CCC will operate on a collaborative framework where input from different government / civic departments such as transport, water, health, sanitization, fire, police, meteorology, etc will be assimilated and analyzed on a single platform; consequently resulting in aggregated city level information. This aggregate city-level information will be converted to actionable intelligence which then would be propagated to relevant stakeholders and citizens. The 100 crore project includes CCTV cameras, smart traffic solutions, environmental sensors, public address system, emergency call boxes, public transit management and various other smart components.

Other projects of Vadodara Smart City Mission like ERP, public Wi-Fi, GIS system, smart mobility / Intelligent Transit Management System, One-Vadodara unified mobile app, etc will be tightly integrated with the CCC. At the heart of the system, there is integrated software solution from IBM, namely IBM Intelligent Operation Centre, which is one of the world-class CCC solutions.

The entire ICCC building is newly constructed, located at Badamadi Baug on Rajmahal Road, Vadodara. Total time for construction of whole building was eight months. A state-of-art 25-seater command and control room has been setup inside the already operational CCC. The first phase of the project, includes following smart elements and systems: CCTV cameras, smart traffic signals with Area Traffic Control System (ATCS) at select junctions, Geographical Information System (GIS), City Bus Vehicle Tracking System, Solid Waste Vehicle Tracking System, Smart Parking Management System.

Other functional areas such as war room / conference room, technical support area, call centre / helpdesk area and CCC management rooms etc are being established. Further, a Smart Data Center and a DR Site is also being established to accommodate ICT computing facility like servers, storage etc.

In Phase II, which is ongoing, following city-wide smart elements will be deployed: Additional CCTV cameras (fixed and PTZ) with 150 km OFC network, Smart Traffic Signals with Area Traffic Control System (ATCS) at overall 33 junctions, ANPR camera and ANPR solution at 25 junctions, environmental sensors at eight locations, variable message display boards at 21 locations, public address system at 13 junctions, emergency call box at nine important locations, vehicle tracking system for fire-brigade trucks, and smart parking management system.