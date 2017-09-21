RBL Bank’s journey from a legacy to a new age bank

In the last six years, the Bank has come a long way from a bank with a rural presence in a restricted geography having a legacy, disconnected branch network to a new age pan-India, private sector, innovation driven banking-as-a-service platform. Abhishek Raval speaks to Sanjay Sharma, Head- Technology, Innovation & Customer Fulfilment, RBL Bank

RBL Bank, operating in the scheduled commercial bank category started off with rudimentary and disconnected IT systems. The branches, with their independent systems were operating in isolation and disjointed from one another, thereby leading to issues in centralized management and providing a uniform view to the customers and management team . The immediate need was to have a Core Banking Solution (CBS). Finacle, one of the leading CBS products from Infosys was shortlisted after a thorough evaluation of other similar systems in the market. This was coupled with a complete overhaul of supportive structures like networking and infrastructure, to ensure seamless flow of data to and from the CBS. Security was accorded the necessary priority and Access controls, data security, policies were established. The branches across the geography were connected over a robust network to CBS. This constituted the first phase of the tech upgradation at RBL Bank and spanned over 10 months.

So, what did it achieve ? Thus the customers of a specific branch were converted to the customer of the Bank. The customer could bank with any branch of the Bank anytime anywhere. The Bank was able to offer multiple products to its customers Process centralization happened as a result of the new CBS. This constituted RBL Bank 1.0. Building a robust modern centralized Infrastructure in place.

As the Bank grew and witnessed huge transaction growth across multiple channels, the need was felt to have more modern ecosystem around the core systems. The RBL Bank 2.0 was about having an enterprise architecture around the CBS that will further enhance the Bank’s capability to expand the service arsenal of the Bank. It covered processes and systems like HR, cash management, wealth management systems offering products in the space of rural, retail, corporate banking etc. The objective was to grow and compete effectively with other banks through end to end IT enablement.

Having build the core infrastructure, work on future ready enterprise architecture started. After detailed deliberation and technology stack benchmarking, IBM’s Enterprise Service Bus (ESB), a leading middleware product was deployed in the Bank. “We selected the IBM stack and deployed it as a standard stack for our data centre and then added Business Process Management capabilities for a seamless, centralized workflow ,” informs Sanjay Sharma, Head- Technology, Innovation & Customer Fulfilment, RBL BANK. The Bank used the opportunity to have the ESB simplify and standardize the intercommunication between ever increasing services, processes and applications. It prevented applications from interacting one-to-one thereby limiting the complexity of the interconnections. The ESB provided a seamless routing architecture. Every communication between a process, application or service is routed through a single ESB.

This IT upgradation also helped to easily manage a business acquisition: RBL Bank bought Royal Bank of Scotland’s (RBS) credit card and business banking portfolio and the associated data was migrated to the Bank’s systems seamlessly. It helped account managers to cross-sell seamlessly.

While the IT team standardised the architecture through ESB, mobile technology was witnessing increasing adoption. With a long term view on mobility, IBM Mobile first, a leading mobile application platform was purchased for fast development of mobile apps and seamless pulling data from systems. This also led to the launch of mobile banking app- RBL MoBANK- a one stop app for all banking needs and net banking. In the last eighteen months, the Bank has been working more on developing mobile applications across businesses. RBL Pay ,a UPI app and MY Card, a credit card for standalone credit card customers. After mobile, internet, card, ATM, the focus was shifted to API banking- Another area which was witnessed huge interest in the last 2-3 years. “We exposed our APIs on a portal and developers can consume it seamlessly through a subscription based model. We were the first ones to do so,” informs Sharma. Remittances is also a large part of our business. Multiple partners were on-boarded on the RBL Bank portal for facilitating remittances across the country and RBL Bank is now one of the largest bank in remittances in terms of volumes.

The API platform helped the Bank embrace the concept of “Open Banking” and offer Banking as a service (BaaS), , wherein any partner (it can be a FinTech, payment provider, payment company, Payments Bank, etc) can seamlessly use RBL Bank’s API infrastructure to provide any banking service or innovative products.

In the entire IT journey one important decision from Sharma was to host the data centre on a private cloud instead of having a captive data centre. The Bank hosts the data centre with Netmagic, a leading infrastructure management company. As RBL Bank was a new age private bank and had to scale upwards fast, the idea was to first experiment on a private cloud and work on an Opex model. Probably we were the first ones to experiment with a private cloud,” says Sharma.

RBL Bank launches RBL Bank iLabs



It has become imperative for banks to view FinTechs as strategic partners and work with them on a long term basis. RBL Bank along with leaders of their respective industries:IBM, PwC, Microsoft, NPCI launched its maiden Hackathon- A forum for startups to showcase their innovative products. The Bank exposed its API to the participants and was able to garner more than 200 interesting ideas. They included AI based smart assistant, biometric authenticator, wealth management solution, plug and play solutions for SMEs, financial inclusion solutions, etc. A notable one was a payment ring, experimented only by giants such as VISA earlier. It has a chip embedded on it and is similar to a NFC phone / card. The customer can tap the ring and the payment is processed instantly. Another startup came up with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based reader that can read the SMS, whatsapp messages and other relevant platforms to send an alert to the customer that the payment is due. It’s a simple to use, interactive and very effective tool for multiple services.

Another interesting idea was a Blockchain based solution for loan processing by a bank consortium The loan proposal is sent to the Bank consortium to check for any pending payments and loan history. This can be a useful tool for maintaining a high asset quality. The Bank is already a part of some Blockchain consortiums in India.

Many technology innovations were also showcased by the fintech companies working in the space of financial inclusion on how micro transactions can be carried out. It was a useful exercise for the Bank employees. They got a cue on how to think differently than how they have been thinking thus far.

RBL Bank’s Innovation and development center in Bengaluru

RBL Technology has decided to setup a specialized centre at Bangalore to drive innovation and develop innovative solutions rapidly, in collaboration with partners and Fintechs., Presence of a hub for startups and institutions like iSPIRT, which is particularly working around solutions around IndiaStack- DigiLocker, eSign, Aadhaar, eKYC etc. Bank is actively looking at simplifying small account onboarding , creating use cases for financial inclusion because eKYC, eSign, Aadhaar through the centre. This is precisely the reason, a dedicated pool was created at the Innovation and Development center. In fact IITians have been recruited full time to work on specific IndiaStack based use cases. Innovation is at the core of the RBL Bank 3.0. Innovation through which, RBL Bank can compete with the Banks on the basis of having a differentiation in technology innovation and providing unique services.



Risk management

Right since the rebranding, the Bank has been able to rein in their NPAs and effective risk management practices have been able to achieve that. “We have a robust risk management framework with effective controls and early warning signals, auto alerts, etc. We are currently working with SAS for enhancing operational risk system and fraud management system. A few initiatives are underway in credit risk and market risk.

Cyber security

RBL Bank has had an unwavering focus on security and works with Palo Alto Networks for their firewalls and other devices etc. to have a future ready security in place. This is to make sure that the threats are detected at an early stage. There was no impact during the recent WannaCry attack because the systems are properly controlled and configured. RBL Bank has also established internal discipline along with systems to safeguard assets. Most companies struggle on that front. “For us, there are clearly defined policies. Laptops can be used only by legitimate users. Internet, USB drive, VPN access policies are clearly defined for internal and outsourced employees at a granular access. So, this active vigilance on the governance side and the technology side- be it endpoint, firewall, IDS, IPS side helped the Bank in avoiding WannaCry and makes it resilient enough to avoid any cyber security threats Ethical hacking,24X7 website monitoring, tie-ups with partners to scan the dark web Are included to ensure sound security framework

The third party partners can also become a source of security threat. They are asked to work only on thin dumb clients. This minimizes the possibility of data theft or tampering

Going forward

Financial inclusion will remain to be a big focus for the Bank and the Bank has developed multiple innovative solutions for the same. The Bank launched micro ATMs combined with a tab for instant account opening. It has Aadhaar based authentication; a card slot for reading the customer details. It not only onboards the customer in a quick way but also helps in speedy collections. These devices have been provided to the business correspondents, apart from the Bank’s employees who source the financial inclusion business. These initiatives have helped the to acquire a lakh account per month using this platform.

On the digital side, in retail banking, the Bank launched an online paperless account opening process. The focus is to maximize the use of digital channels for acquiring customers through non traditional sources. “We are also acquiring customers through the payment providers. The customers download the app through the Bank’s platform but we also offer them our products. The payment providers use our platform to onboard their customers. Since we house the customer data, we also get to offer our products to them,” says Sharma.

RBL Bank plans to be a digital first bank by 2020. The thrust now is on implementing Robotic Process Automation (RPA), replace humans with robots for repetitive manual processes thus freeing up resources for more value added work This is possible by doing Straight Through Processing (STP) at the back-end and automating the processes. This saves tremendously on the drain that it brings to the manual resources during the month end in particular and during weekdays in general. This also helps to lower the TAT, thereby delighting the customer. In the next six to nine months all the major processes will be made RPA enabled.

The Bank intends to continue working on such transformational projects the budget ratio for change the Bank and run the Bank kind of projects would be 50:50.