9 more cities selected for ‘Smart City’ mission

Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday released the list of nine new cities to be funded under the Centre’s flagship ‘Smart City’ mission. The government has allocated Rs 12,824 crore to be invested in 409 projects to make these cities ‘Smart Cities. Of the nine cities, 3 are from Uttar Pradesh, 1 from Bihar, 1 from Tamil Nadu, 1 from Daman & Diu, 1 from Arunachal Pradesh and 1 from Lakshadweep.

Here’s are the nine cities announced on Friday:

1. Silvassa

2. Erode

3. Diu

4. Biharsharif

5. Bareilly

6. Itanagar

7. Moradabad

8. Saharanpur

9. Kavaratti

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has till now announced the names of 90 cities that the government aims to help under the scheme. Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing various projects, PTI reported.

“The Smart Cities Mission is progressing at a brisk pace. Ninety cities have been selected so far. The selection of 10 more cities will be announced shortly,” Hardeep Puri, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, said at an event on Tuesday. He said there were about 3,000 projects worth Rs 1,40,000 crore at various stages of implementation under the scheme.

According to an official Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry statement earlier this month, Hardeep Puri had informed a Parliamentary consultative committee that a total investment of around Rs 1,91,155 crore has been proposed by the 90 cities under their smart city plans He said projects focusing on revamping ‘an identified area (Area Based Projects)’ are estimated to cost Rs 1,52,500 crore.

Besides, an amount of Rs 1,998.49 crore has been kept aside for O&M (operation and maintenance) cost of the mission and other contingencies, the statement said. Projects worth Rs 1,35,459 crore are in various stages of implementation, while 147 projects worth Rs 1,872 crore have been completed, it added

Puri said the implementation of the mission is done by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to be set up at city-level in the form of a limited company and are promoted by the State/UT and the Urban Local Body (ULB) jointly both having 50:50 equity shareholding. So far 77 ‘smart cities’ have established their SPVs, he informed

Puri said the tendering process has started for 283 projects with a cost of Rs 16,549 crore and detailed project reports are being prepared for 2,029 projects worth Rs 1,02,366 crore.

