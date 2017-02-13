A headway for Smart Cities Mission: Proposals worth Rs 1,32,197 cr approved

As for the mission’s movement on the ground, projects worth R1,32,197 crore were approved between January and December 2016 in the 60 cities that have been selected so far. Of these, 87 projects worth R5,768 crore are under execution in 20 cities (with eight projects already completed) and 80 more projects with an investment of R4,500 crore are close to being awarded.

Rouhan Sharma