Acer Aspire E5-575 Review: A decent mix of software and hardware

Taiwan-based Acer is known to have diverse range of products including laptops, desktop PC, tablets, LED, LCD, plasma televisions, smartphones. Its Aspire E Series laptops are meant for everyday users. The E-Series laptops have been designed for everyday computing and a bit of multimedia work. Priced at Rs 30,990, Acer Aspire E5-575 comes with 15.6-inch display, 1TB storage, Intel core i3 (6th Gen) processor and 4GB RAM. We used this laptop for over a week and found it to be a decent performing machine.

Acer Aspire E5-575 laptop is a decent mix of software, hardware and display quality. Out of the box Acer E5 can’t be described as very aesthetics but overall build quality is strong and it got a decent look. The E5 is built mostly of plastic, except for the palm rest area which is metal. On the front, Acer E5 sports a 15.6-inch display with resolution of 1366×768. The display is sharp, vivid and accurate but the screen is glossy and reflective. Despite some shortcomings, the colourful display offers good experience.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by a Intel Core i3 (6th Gen) processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes with an storage of 1TB. From the general task of browsing web to accessing word files to playing some graphic intensive games, the laptop handled key things without any hiccup during review period. A this price point, the specifications are really hard to beat.

As far as the keyboard is concerned, Acer E5-575 has a full-sized regular keyboard that offers decent layout and clicks. The click-able area provides plenty of room to navigate and perform task easily. The laptop houses a 4-cell Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) battery with the capacity of 2800 mAh that as per the company’s gives an average usage time of up to 4-5 hours, and video playback time of up to 6 hours. We checked both these functionalities and found that with the normal usage, the battery last between 4-5 hours.

On the connectivity front, this laptop comes with all required ports and connectivity options. There are two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, Type-C USB connector, HDMI, VGA, LAN, a headphones and microphone combo socket, and a DVD burner. There’s also an HD webcam, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth. Audio through the speakers gets fairly loud and you can tweak the settings through Realtek’s control panel.

If you look at it purely from a specifications standpoint, Acer has tried to pack decent specs under Rs 35,000. The laptop has decent display and processor. Overall, this E5-575 is a value for money for general usage.