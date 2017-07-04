Home / News / Active.AI Joins Infosys Finacle’s growing FinTech Ecosystem

Offers joint solution to help banks elevate customer experience through AI powered interactions. The Active AI platform, integrated with Finacle, will help financial institutions offer conversational banking services through chat and voice based interfaces across their digital channels

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys announced a partnership with Active.AI, a Singapore based FinTech that offers an Enterprise AI platform for banks globally. The Active AI platform, integrated with Finacle, will help financial institutions offer conversational banking services through chat and voice based interfaces across their digital channels. Banks can leverage the joint solution to harness artificial intelligence to automate and enhance customer experience.

Active.AI is one of the companies that was recognized in the recently concluded chapter of Finacle FinTech Connect, an initiative that builds on ongoing alliances and the Infosys Innovation Fund program to identify promising new FinTechs.

Highlights

  • The Active.AI platform, integrated with Finacle, will be delivered with pre-integrated banking services and pre-trained data models for banking services
  • With this joint solution, end customers will be able to interact with software bots in natural language through voice and chat interface to access account information, pay bills, make transfers and access several other banking services
  • The joint solution will use artificial intelligence to better understand customer interactions across channels. It will also be able to personalize conversations to make tailored offers to customers
  • The solution will be available in multiple languages and will be offered through Finacle digital channels solutions such as Finacle Online Banking and Finacle Mobile Banking
