Adobe appoints Alvaro Del Pozo as Vice President Marketing for Asia Pacific

Adobe has appointed Alvaro Del Pozo to lead the company’s marketing strategy in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. As Vice President, Marketing, Del Pozo will report to Adobe CMO Ann Lewnes and work alongside APAC President, Paul Robson, to drive business growth in APAC.

Del Pozo takes over from Marta DeBellis who has returned to the United States to head up enterprise campaign and partner marketing worldwide, following a two-year secondment to APAC.

In his 17 years at Dell, Del Pozo led several important initiatives, including launching consumer products in China and India, as well as spearheading the company’s digital transformation in region.

“Adobe is the undisputed leader in creative and marketing software and I’m excited to join the company at a time when the opportunity for growth in APAC has never been greater,” said Del Pozo.

“The Era of Experience is forcing businesses to transform and marketing is at the heart of this change and opportunity. I’m looking forward to working with the Adobe team to support brands across the region to deliver amazing customer experiences,” he said.