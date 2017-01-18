Adweb Tech launches e-commerce portal for SSL certificates

Adweb Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based IT security provider launched its new portal https.in, an online platform for procuring SSL & code signing certificates, for securing mobile apps and websites.

The new portal will also ensure Google compliance, to secure all web presence with https://

Starting later this month, with the browser upgrade to Google Chrome version 56, all websites accepting sensitive information or those with a log-in page, having an http address will be marked as INSECURE.

Google has also announced, in its adoption of what it calls “HTTPS Everywhere”, that https site owners will gain a ranking signal boost on Google search, as compared to their non https competitors.

While most web users, are only aware of https when doing internet banking transactions, they will now see the change in their entire web browsing experience with more websites now moving to a more secure “https” domain.

With the staggering growth in the number of cyber-attacks every year, most websites,

whether business or personal, are becoming highly susceptible to their invaluable data getting stolen in transit, and being exposed to the outside world. In combating this growing menace, a secured ‘https’ site provides the minimum baseline protection, trust and complete communication privacy to its users, as against a normal ‘http’ site.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Apurva K. Mody, Founder, Adweb Technologies Pvt. Ltd., stated “Given the fact that a mere 10% of webistes in India are SSL certified, HTTPS.IN is an effort to educate and economically provide, through an easy online process, SSL & Code signing certificates to the SME & software developers alike. We have been in the business of offering online security solutions to leading companies worldwide for over a decade and are preferred Platinum Partners of the world’s leading Certificate Authorities (CA) including Symantec, Comodo, Geotrust, Thawte and RapidSSL.

Advocate Prashant Mali, who launched the portal said, “The website of the Government of Maharashtra is not SSL certified. Moreover, there are many other government websites, which are not certified,” he stressed upon the need for having an effective Certified Authority (CA) based in India