Aeris launches Internet of Things solution for social sector

In a move to promote the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across sectors, US-based IoT service provider Aeris Communications on Tuesday launched an exclusive solution developed for the social/not-for-profit sector. This first-of-its-kind IoT solution offers several benefits to stakeholders connected with NGOs and similar organisations. “At Aeris, we have always worked towards broadening the spectrum of IoT adopters.

Many enterprises have already embraced the technology to further their development agenda. This will not just help social enterprises but also the beneficiaries they work with,” Rishi Bhatnagar, President at Aeris India, said in a statement. Among other benefits, the solution helps promote efficiency, operational transparency and better engagement between all stakeholders.

It provides aid from a single source, including disaster relief and reconstruction support to long-term development cooperation projects with local partner organisations. The solution has been developed in association with Aeris’ solution partner Manacle. A variant of this solution is already powering enterprises ranging from large FMCG majors, logistics, telecom and manufacturing firms.