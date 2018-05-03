Aeris technologie launches Aeris Mobility Platform for connected cars

Aeris technologies has announced availability of its Aeris Mobility Platform (AMP). It is a cloud and micro-services-based IoT platform that provides the critical building blocks that enable the Internet of Things for enterprises and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

For this platform, Mitsubishi and Aeris have come together with Aeris Mobility Platform powering Mitsubishi Connect Vehicle Program, which debuted in the all-new 2018 Eclipse Cross CUV. The move comes at a time when automotive companies and Indian government are ushering new technologies into various industry’s like the automobile industry. Mitsubishi connect provides owners with an intuitive and convenient driving experience, offering key functionality in safety, security and remote vehicle services that can be accessed in multiple ways. Aeris will be the jewel in crown for this program with their ability to deliver a broad range of telematics services, including mobile applications, call center services and wireless connectivity.

Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris India said, “Aeris Mobility Platform is a game changer for the automotive industry. OEMs can now deliver a whole new range of custom services thereby improving the driver’s experience. This is a significant milestone for Aeris as we are responsible for the end-to-end management of managed services on behalf of an OEM. The multi-lingual capability of AMP is a key feature for countries like India that are rich in linguistic diversity.”

By leveraging AMP, enterprises and OEMs can deliver a cloud-agnostic and flexible, globally connected program which offers a full suite of connected vehicle services that include safety and security, remote vehicle, driver behavior, vehicle health, and other services. AMP offers three key advantages over legacy competitor approaches, which include service flexibility and velocity, operational efficiency and a robust service delivery architecture.