After a lull in 2017, worldwide device shipments to see an uptick in 2018

Gartner Says worldwide end-user device spending set to increase 7 percent in 2018; Global device shipments are forecast to return to growth

After a decline of 3 percent in 2017, worldwide shipments of devices — PCs, tablets and mobile phones — are forecast to return to growth (+1.3 percent) in 2018 and will total 2.3 billion units, according to Gartner, Inc.

While the performance of shipments of devices fluctuate year over year, end-user device spending continues to rise and is forecast to increase 7 percent in 2018. “Driven by better specifications despite increasing costs ASPs for devices rose by 9.1 percent in 2017, and this trend will continue through this year, where we expect prices will increase by 5.6 percent,” said Ranjit Atwal, research director at Gartner.

Despite PC prices increasing 4.6 percent in 2018, PC market unit demand, driven by business buying, is stabilizing through 2018 The traditional PC market will decline 3.9 percent in units in 2018, and is expected to decline a further 3.6 percent during 2019