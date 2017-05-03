AGC Networks appoints Jayantha Prabhu as Head of its India Business

AGC Networks Limited has announced appointment Jayantha Prabhu as Head of its India Business.

Jayantha has over 25 years of experience in the Technology domain and has been in the forefront of driving innovation to transform various business and keeping them relevant in the ever changing IT & business landscape.

As CIO of Essar Group Companies Jayantha established the technology vision and transformed various business processes across the globe by adopting Digital & cloud solutions, mobility and analytics to drive business metrics and growth. Jayantha sits on the Customer and business advisory board of various global technology companies.

Speaking on his appointment, Jayantha Prabhu, Head of India Business, AGC Networks said “I’m excited and honored to be taking on this new responsibility and I look forward to bring my global experience of catering to diversified businesses for furthering AGC business in India by serving its wide range of customers. I see this role as a great opportunity to be in marketplace and add value to AGC Networks.

Speaking on the appointment, Sanjeev Verma, Whole-Time Director, AGC Networks said “As a leading global solution integrator, AGC continuously evaluates its strategies and go to Market to remain relevant to its customers and technology partners. Jayantha has deep understanding of various business vertical and customer technology landscape. Jayantha’s addition to the leadership team as Head- India Business adds tremendous value to AGC and its eco-system of customers and technology partners as we work together towards providing a more digitally enhanced and secure technology environment for our customers.