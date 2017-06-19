AGSTTL implements cloud based automatic fare collection solution for Kochi Metro

AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL), provider of end-to-end payment solutions has implementing Automatic Fare Collection solution for Kochi metro, using an ‘Open Loop’ Smart Card on cloud based platform.

AGSTTL aims to foster smart travel and will be responsible for end-to-end management of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for Kochi Metro. By offering an integrated structure of collection, compilation and computing for AFC system, the company promises to provide an efficient and hassle-free experience to the commuter.

AGSTTL’s AFC system is a critical core component of the Kochi Metro system. It includes complex hardware and software installed at entry points of metro stations. This ticketing system uses a combination of Open Loop Smart Cards, Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) and Quick Response Codes (QR Codes) to collect fares from the users minimising the need for cash transactions. This is the first time such an innovative model is being implemented in the country.

“We are delighted to be the technology partners of the ambitious Kochi Metro Project. At AGSTTL, we believe that technology solutions such as the futuristic Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System with Open Loop Smart Cards and QR Code tickets will establish a new benchmark for the transit industry and pave the way for smart travel in India”, said Ravi B Goyal, chairman & managing director, AGS Transact Technologies Limited. “By offering an integrated structure of collection, compilation and computing for AFC system, AGSTTL aims to ensure that the commuter has an efficient and hassle-free experience. Kochi Metro will lay the foundation to how future metro and public transportation projects are designed in our country with AFC being the preferred mode of transacting within the entire transportation structure”, he added.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had earlier signed a public-private partnership (PPP) pact with Axis Bank for the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) system. The bank has partnered with Asis electronik Ve Bilisim Sistemleri, AS, a Turkish company, for the infrastructure and AGS Transact Technologies Limited for the integration and maintenance in the system.