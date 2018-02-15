AI market worth US$ 190.61 billion by 2025: Report

According to the latest market research report ‘Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision), End-User Industry, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025’, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from US$ 21.46 billion in 2018 to US$ 190.61 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 36.62 per cent between 2018 and 2025. Major drivers for the market are growing big data, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and services, and increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants. The major restraint for the market is the limited number of AI technology experts.

The market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025. The adoption of AI is rapidly increasing in various applications. As AI is a complex technology requiring the implementation of sophisticated algorithms, AI-based systems require deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services. Also, most companies that manufacture and develop AI-based systems and related software provide both online and offline support, depending on the application.

Of all the end-use industries, the market for manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing data volume derived from the manufacturing value chain has led to the involvement of AI-enabled data analytics in the manufacturing sector. In addition, several industry initiatives, such as Industry 4.0, a connected manufacturing initiative by the Government of Germany, have proliferated the growth of AI-enabled devices in manufacturing.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the AI market between 2018 and 2025. North America, being technologically advanced, is a leader in the market. It is the early adopter of the latest technologies; moreover, awareness about the benefits of artificial intelligence is high in the region. In addition, the presence of prominent AI technology providers, such as IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Facebook (US), MetaMind (US), Tute Genomics (US), and AWS (US), is complementing the growth of the market in this region.

However, the AI market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies in finance, agriculture, marketing, and law applications is driving the market in APAC.