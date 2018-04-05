Airtel appoints Santanu Bhattacharya as Chief Data Scientist

Bharti Airtel has appointed Santanu Bhattacharya as its Chief Data Scientist. Santanu will be responsible for leveraging data science capabilities and deep analytics to understand customer needs and accordingly develop products and services at Airtel. He will report to Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO & Head of Digital at Bharti Airtel, and will be based out of Bangalore.

Santanu has a Ph.D. from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, is an MIT Sloan and MIT Media Lab alum and B. Tech from IIT Bombay. Santanu brings with him close to 18 years of rich work experience across organisations such as NASA, Facebook, AOL and Delhivery.

“We are pleased to have Santanu onboard with us as we transform Airtel into a truly digital organisation and start using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to solve real business problems. I wish him the very best for his journey with us,” said Harmeen Mehta.