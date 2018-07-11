Airtel to launch pre-5G ‘Massive MIMO’ technology in key Kolkata hubs

Telecom major Airtel has said it has carried out trials of pre-5G ‘Massive MIMO’ and will soon roll out the technology in some key areas of the metropolis. “Airtel will now undertake wide-scale deployment of the cutting-edge technology in key business and residential hubs across Kolkata, and identification of locations are under process,” said Bharti Airtel CEO (West Bengal & Odisha) Sameer Anjaria.

Multiple-input, Multiple-output or MIMO is considered to be a key enabler and a foundational component of 5G. A MIM network can multiply the capacity of a wireless connection without requiring more spectrum. “We had carried out trials of pre-5G massive MIM technology at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the IPL. The trial also took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai,” he said.

During fiscal 2018-19, the company plans to set up 10,000 new mobile sites across West Bengal to significantly boost network capacity for high-speed data and voice services Anjaria said. The planned launch will augment the total number o mobile sites in the state by 35 per cent to 38,000. In the last fiscal, Airtel rolled out 7,200 mobile sites. The telecom major’s optic fibre footprint in West Bengal will also improve with the addition of 2,000 kms o fresh fibre, taking the overall network to 17,000 kms, he added.