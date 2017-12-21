Akamai appoints Prasad Mandava as Managing Director for India

Akamai Technologies said that Prasad Mandava has been appointed as the Managing Director for India and will lead business operations for Akamai in India. In his role as the leader of the India management team, Mandava will focus on driving collaboration within the organization, building customer loyalty along with supporting Akamai’s strategy and initiatives in the country.

“We are excited to have Prasad leading the India market in his new role as Managing Director and look at this as an impetus for higher growth and customer excellence in the region. In his time with Akamai, Prasad has exceled at innovation, engineering, and has also demonstrated excellent people development skills,” said Graeme Beardsell, MD, Akamai APJ. “We are confident that he is the best fit for this role and will enable Akamai’s next stage of growth in India.”

Mandava has been with Akamai for nine years and was Vice President, Engineering, in his prior role. He is the co-founder of the Akamai Wizards program – a program in Akamai created to foster the spirit of innovation amongst employees, and was instrumental in taking the program global along with being an executive sponsor.

Speaking about his appointment, Mandava said, “The internet ecosystem in India is unique with the digital economy aimed at reaching $4 trillion by 2020, thereby making it an important market with Bangalore being a center of excellence for Akamai globally. With my new role within Akamai, it will be my key focus to enable the development of talent from India along with an emphasis on innovation, to benefit all our customers across the globe.”

Prior to joining Akamai, Mr. Mandava served as Managing Director, Mobile Aspects India. Mandava earned his Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology at Chennai; his Master of Science from the University of Minnesota at Minneapolis.