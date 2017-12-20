Alibaba cloud extends coverage to enable Indian enterprises

Alibaba Cloud now has 33 availability zones across 16 economic centres globally, with coverage extending across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, India and the U.S. (East and West Coast)

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, announced that clients can start to sign up for services to be delivered in its new India data centre, which is set to open in January 2018. Located in the city of Mumbai, this new data centre will help meet the surging demand for cloud computing services among the fast-increasing number of Indian small and medium size businesses in the region.

India is a key market in Alibaba Cloud’s globalization strategy, and the firm sees tremendous business opportunity given the rapid growth of the Indian economy and the nature of the enterprises looking to expand from the country. Alibaba Cloud’s vision to empower enterprises anywhere in the world to go global is now extended to Indian clients with a comprehensive suite of high-performance cloud products including largescale computing, storage resources, and Big Data processing capabilities. Indian businesses of all sizes can now run their applications on Alibaba Cloud’s powerful, reliable and secure cloud platform. Other data centre service offerings include elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery, networking, analytics and big data, containers, middleware, and security.

Alibaba Cloud now has 33 availability zones across 16 economic centres globally, with coverage extending across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, India and the U.S. (East and West Coast).

Simon Hu, Senior Vice President of Alibaba Group and President of Alibaba Cloud said, “We are excited to be officially opening our new Mumbai, India data centre in early 2018, enabling us to work closely with more Indian enterprises. These local enterprises are innovative and operating in growth sectors, and we look forward to empowering them through our cloud computing and data technologies. As we build out the Alibaba Cloud network globally, India is another important piece that is now firmly in place. This continues our commitment to India, helping it to develop trade opportunities with other markets in the region and beyond.”

Alibaba Cloud will establish a local team of dedicated professional consultants to provide service planning, implementation and after-sales support, helping customers of all sizes as they move to the cloud and enabling them to realize their full growth potential.

This will extend what Alibaba Cloud is already doing to service thousands of customers from India globally. Alibaba Cloud has partnered with Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications that enables direct access to Alibaba Cloud Express Connect via GCX’s CLOUD X Fusion service. As announced previously, Alibaba Cloud has also partnered with Tata Communications to provide direct access to Alibaba Cloud Express Connect via Tata Communications’ IZOTM Private Connect service.