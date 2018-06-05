Allcargo Logistics appoints Ashish Mathur as Group CIO

Allcargo Logistics, India’s largest integrated logistics player, has appointed Ashish Mathur as Group Chief Information Officer. The appointment of Mathur, a seasoned IT professional with more than 28 years of experience across multi-national organisations and diverse industries, becomes key in the backdrop of Industrial Revolution 4.0, where automation, big data and artificial intelligence seem set to change business dynamics.

Mathur has played various strategic roles in reputed organisations such as Fidelity (FIS), Aon Hewitt, Barclays Bank, WNS Global and Maersk Group at senior positions. He has been instrumental in managing entire gamut of IT services including global infrastructure support, application and ERP development, business continuity and information security in his previous organisations, apart from setting up of the robotics practice at Maersk.

“Being a global company, in the coming years, technology will be a key focus area for us. We have initiated several steps on the tech front in accordance with our US$ 2 billion plan. We believe that technology is going to be a key driver in our growth as the leader as well as enhancing services and solutions to our customers,” said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics.

“Allcargo Logistics is known for offering cutting-edge services. And to raise that level of excellence further, we have already started the transformation and are bracing ourselves for this massive change by adopting technologies that will increase ease of business for our customers as well as improve our operational efficiency,” said Mathur.