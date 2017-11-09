AMD launches Ryzen PRO desktop chips in India

To address the growing demands of enterprise workloads in India, US-based chip maker AMD on Wednesday launched next-generation “Ryzen PRO” desktop processors. The “Ryzen PRO” are the first 8-core, 16-thread processors for commercial grade PCs. The ‘Zen’ core in every chip provides up to 52 per cent improvement in compute capability over the previous generation.

“Ryzen 7 PRO 1700” offers up to 62 per cent more multi-threaded performance than select competing solutions. The chips also provide hardware-based cryptographic and security technologies to help protect against cyber threats.

“There is a growing demand for high performance, secure commercial PCs from the government and private sector enterprise in India as they undertake their digital transformation journey,” Matthew Zielinski, Corporate Vice President, World Wide MNC Sales, AMD, told reporters here.

Targeted for enterprise and public sector implementations, Ryzen PRO processors offer silicon-level security. The commercially focused new desktop solutions are currently available in India from commercial PC suppliers like Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo. “With ‘AMD Ryzen PRO’ processors, our customers will be able to run demanding applications, including commercial VR seamlessly and take full advantage of high-end performance on HP devices,” said Sumeer Chandra, MD, HP Inc India.

“India is AMD’s leading market in APAC. We have received strong support from our original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners and system integrators to make available designs that offer high-performance productivity PCs,” added Vinay Sinha, Director Enterprise Business, Asia Pacific and Japan, AMD.