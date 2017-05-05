Anchor Electricals plugs in to Dimension Data’s MSAP

Dimension Data will step up Anchor Electricals’ digital transformation using its Managed Services Automation Platform (MSAP) to provide Hybrid IT Managed Services

Dimension Data, the US$7.5 billion global ICT solutions and services provider, announced its strategic partnership with Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd (A Panasonic Group subsidiary). Through this partnership, Dimension Data will step up Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd’s (A Panasonic Group subsidiary) digital transformation using its Managed Services Automation Platform (MSAP) to provide Hybrid IT Managed Services.

With an ambitious target set of more than doubling its revenues by 2020, Anchor Electricals was scouting for a technology partner that would enable it to optimise its IT operations. It was also looking for added agility and scalability for its IT Infrastructure to support its business expansion plans, while reducing IT operational costs by 10%.

Appointing Dimension Data as its technology partner will aid Anchor Electricals to transform its existing data centre and network infrastructure into a scalable private cloud environment equipped with futuristic branch networking technology. Furthermore, the company will also benefit from proactive monitoring and management through Dimension Data’s MSAP.

Mr. Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director – Anchor Electricals stated, “The government’s impetus on Digital India and the fast proliferation of mobile devices and 3G Network has influenced every sector in the country. Anchor Electricals intends to be an industry frontrunner while the nation goes through this exciting transformation phase. We are looking forward to our partnership with Dimension Data as we have already embarked on our digital transformation journey with a goal to increase our operational efficiency by providing seamless and secure communication between all stakeholders viz customers, suppliers and employees, thereby meeting the speed and accuracy of Information required for decision making.”

Commenting on the partnership, Kiran Bhagwanani, Chief Executive Officer, Dimension Data India said, “This collaboration is a testimony to our vision of delivering exceptional value to our clients at every stage of their transformation journey. This partnership will aid Anchor Electricals to achieve its business objective, due to the key impetus placed on “Change the Business” rather than “Run the Business” through our Hybrid IT solutions that will scale up its IT operations and meet the growing business needs. The use of Dimension Data’s MSAP will bring about a radical shift from the company’s prevalent reactive IT operations management environment to a more focused, predictive and proactive management environment.”

“The solution will also offer Anchor complete visibility and transparency into its IT operations in the form of granular level monitoring, control and reporting which will be measured against the business outcomes,” adds Bhagwanani.