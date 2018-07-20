Andhra Pradesh launches ePragati Core Platform to provide integrated services to citizens

The government of Andhra Pradesh launched the ePragati Core Platformto enhance customer experience and provide integrated services to its citizens. This digital initiative will help connect the citizen to 34 departments, 336 autonomous organisations and 745+ services. GoAP embarks on this digital transformational journey partnering with EY, a global leader in advisory, assurance, tax and transaction advisory services.

Through this project, GoAP intends to realize the vision of ‘Sunrise AP 2022’ by providing integrated services to citizens through a common ePragati portal. The ePragati authority will achieve the goals of the project by supporting the seven development missions launched in the areas of e-Governance, Social Empowerment, Skill Development, Urban Development, Infrastructure, Industrial Development and the Services sector.

GoAP has been making pioneering efforts to develop and promote the state of Andhra Pradesh as an innovation society of global repute. The focus remains on enhancing the quality of life of its citizens through high-quality education and healthcare, increased productivity in agriculture and allied activities, creation of employment by promoting electronics and information technology and most importantly providing good governance.

ePragati Core Platform aims to deliver a proven and scalable technological foundation for the digital transformation of Government to Citizen, Government to Business, and Government to Government services, by enabling departments and organizations to streamline operations, deliver consistent service and modernize operations without interruptions. A platform approach to digital government, organized around citizen needs is most effective. ePragati’s rapid application development platform with in-built libraries, will reduce the application development time. The platform aims to save significant time, optimize costs and standardize the experience of the citizen on the applications.

As a part of this engagement, EY has set up a Centre of Excellence (“COE”) for helping develop a robust body of knowledge, executing government enterprise architecture and technology planning, government process re-engineering, developing the Core Platform and application development for delivery of citizen centric services by all the departments of GoAP.