Andhra Pradesh to use Blockchain for e-gov security

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that state will use blockchain technology for e-governance. While speaking at event in Vizag, the CM said that Blockchain is going to be the future of e-governance in India. Naidu emphasised that use cases in India will grow exponentially once states start accepting this new technology. “India’s largest repository of case studies pertaining to blockchain usage would be created, which can be used by startups in this niche to learn and expand,” said Naidu.

He also stressed that blockchain would be used for enhancing cyber security, and to make the e-governance system more safe. In terms of how government organisation can use blockchain technology, he was of the view that blockchain technology will be used to encrypting documents in land records department and transport department soon in the state and same would be expanded to all other government departments.

Globally the use and adoption of blockchain technology is expanding gradually. But it is yet to see any significant deployment in e-governance in India. Some of the countries like Dubai has recently announced that they would put all of their land registry records on blockchain.

Dubai Land Department (DLD) said in a statement “DLD has created the blockchain system using a smart and secure database that records all real estate contracts, including lease registrations, and links them with the Dubai Electricity & water Authority (DEWA), the telecommunications system and various property related bills.”

Republic of Georgia declared that they will use blockchain technology to ‘validate property-related government transactions.’ Last year, in April, Georgian Govt. and bitcoin hardware and software firm Bitfury Group launched a project to register all land titles via private bitcoin blockchain network, which was another first in e-Governance.

Countries like Sweden, Honduras and others are also developing such similar blockchain based systems, for enabling secured eGovernance. In fact, European Union’s commercial research group, the European Innovation Council (EIC) has already launched a program to grant 2.7 billion euros to 1000 projects, who are developing systems and solutions using blockchain technology. It is called ‘Blockchain for Social Good’.