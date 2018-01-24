AP Hota joins EPS board as Independent Director

Electronic Payment & Services Pvt. Ltd. (EPS), a leading payment system company with a business portfolio all over India, is pleased to announce the onboarding of Abhaya Prasad Hota as the Independent Director on the Board of Directors panel. This was a unanimous verdict proposed by all the shareholders of the company. He will now be overlooking various focus areas at EPS, which requires effective leadership in relation to the Company’s strategy, performance, and risk management as well as ensuring high standards of financial probity and corporate governance.

Earlier to this, Hota had remained as the Managing Director & CEO at National Payment Council of India(NPCI); prior to his long service with Reserve Bank of India(RBI) for an extensive tenure.

To this, EPS Founder, Mani Mamallan remarked “We are glad to welcome A P Hota and deeply value his knowledge and wisdom in the payments domain, and look forward towards his valuable advises for the growth of EPS in the years to come. This is indeed a much-appreciated initiative to a more refined strategy building and added insights”.

A P Hota added “It would be an opportunity to contribute to the growth of a start-up entrepreneurial payments company; though digital payment is growing; I’m of the firm belief that ATM’s would contribute to be relevant for some more time in the financial services industry.”