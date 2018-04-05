Apple hires John Giannandrea to head machine learning, AI strategy

Apple has hired Google’s top boss responsible for the development of artificial intelligence (AI), John Giannandrea. He was the head of search and AI. On Tuesday, Apple said that Giannandrea will head the machine learning and AI strategy for the company and will be one of the 16 executives who report to Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Giannandrea has been instrumental in the development of Google. Giannandrea was working with Google since 2010. Apple CEO, Tim Cook shared the news with his employees on Tuesday morning via an email. In the email, Cook said, “Our technology must be infused with the values we all hold dear. John shares our commitment to privacy and our thoughtful approach as we make computers even smarter and more personal.”

Giannandrea place at Google will be taken over by Jeff Dean. He is currently the head of the Google Brain, the company’s research unit on AI and machine learning.