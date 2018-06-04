Array Networks signs memorandum of understanding with Netmagic

Array Networks recently announced that the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netmagic (An NTT Communications Company), to launch the next-generation Network Functions Virtualization platform (NFV) Center of Excellence to enable enterprises in India, to enable enterprises in India, with end-to-end customized hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution for scaling and optimizing business-critical applications. This agreement of collaboration signals the continued commitment of both the companies to accelerate the scalability of customers’ businesses in the ICT industry.

The NFV Center of Excellence is enabled to address the emerging requirements of customers in a cloud generation. This will be the first of its kind and will support customers to host multiple network functions on a single purpose built hardware.

“We are extremely pleased to form an alliance with Array Networks, to provide enterprises with secure remote access to applications and data,” said Nitin Mishra, SVP and Chief Product Officer of Netmagic (An NTT Communications Company). “After transitioning servers, desktop and storage, it is estimated that more than 80% of customers are considering to move their networking to a more flexible and software centric virtualization platform – without compromising on the performance and SLAs of business delivery. And, with our enhanced ecosystem of alliance partners, we are targeting enterprises in the Government and Private sectors in India, as part of our go-to-market strategy of the first phase.”

Shibu Paul, Regional Director – APAC of Array Networks stated, “We are delighted to be a strategic partner to Netmagic in bringing our future ready hyperconvergence solutions to the Indian market. This collaboration will accelerate Array Networks position in the Indian market as a leader in Hyper Converge virtualization.”

Hyperconverged platforms include a hypervisor for virtualized computing, software-defined storage, and virtualized networking, and they typically run on standard, off-the-shelf servers. Array’s vAPV virtual application delivery controllers (ADC) and vxAG virtual secure access gateways (SSL VPN) provide control over access to applications, desktops, files, networks and Web sites from a broad range of remote and mobile devices – providing secure connectivity, end-point and server-side security and application-level AAA policies on a per user basis.