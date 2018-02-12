Artificial Intelligence helping to evolve role of recruiters: Survey

Artificial Intelligence (AI), instead of making the role of the recruiter impersonal and robotic, is acting as a useful tool that provides information necessary to source and hire higher-quality professionals, said a Korn Ferry survey. According to the survey by the global talent management solutions provider, 64 per cent of APAC respondents said that AI has changed the way recruiting is done in their organizations, with 76 per cent saying using it as a sourcing tool generates higher-quality candidates.

“AI helps us dramatically enhance outcomes by reducing the time spent on sifting through large numbers of candidate CVs to find those best matched for a particular position. This is particularly true in emerging markets where there are many potential candidates, but niche skills are in short supply,” said Pip Eastman,Managing Director – APAC, Regional Solutions, Korn Ferry.

Half (51 per cent) of respondents said big data and AI are making their roles easier, with 40 per cent saying the top way it helps is providing valuable insights, and 34 per cent said it has freed up their time. Of the 14 per cent of respondents who said AI has made their jobs more difficult, the majority said they have too much data and they do not know what to do with it.

“Data for data’s sake is not a solution for smart talent acquisition practices. Recruiters need to refine their skill sets and work with the right kind of AI tools that will provide them with critical information such as compensation analysis and supply/demand reports on particular job categories in specific regions,” said Franz Gilbert, Vice President – Product Innovation, Korn Ferry.