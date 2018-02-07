Arvind Gupta appointed as CEO, MyGov

Arvind Gupta, a Tech entrepreneur has been appointed as the CEO of MyGov, an innovative platform to build a partnership between Citizens and Government with the help of technology for growth and development of India. Through this platform, the Government aims to encourage Citizen Participation towards Good Governance by seeking their ideas, suggestions and grass roots level

Previously, Arvind Gupta headed the BJP’s Information and Technology Group and advised the party on e-governance, digital outreach and other technology initiatives. He led the Digital and Social Media campaign for TeamModi/BJP during Elections 2014 and the subsequent state elections.

He is an innovation evangelist who has over 20 years of experience in leadership, policy & entrepreneurial roles, both in Silicon Valley & in India. He is an active member of Industry Forums such as NASSCOM, TiE and Founding Member of ISPiRT (Indian Software Products Industry Round table) and Guest Speaker at Global B-Schools and CxO events. He is also an Eisenhower fellow for Innovation.

He holds a B.Tech in Electronics Engineering from IIT-BHU and a Masters in Business & Computer Science from University of Illinois & Urbana Champaign. He is based in New Delhi and tweets @buzzindelhi