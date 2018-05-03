Asia Pacific companies poised to overhaul infrastructure to embrace AI technologies

Asia Pacific economies stand to realise the productivity gains offered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. According to new research from global data and storage company Seagate Technology, 96 per cent of senior IT professionals believe AI applications will drive productivity and business performance. However, an almost equal number of respondents (95 per cent) believe further investments in their IT infrastructure are required to enable them to support their use of AI.

The Seagate research, ‘Data Pulse: Maximising the Potential of AI’, explores the varying readiness levels of AI adoption and implementation by business segments across key markets in Asia Pacific (APAC) as well as the opportunities and challenges faced by organisations when looking to incorporate AI applications.

The study identified 89 per cent of organisations plan to implement AI technologies in the next 12 months, in areas within the organisation including IT, supply chain logistics, product innovation and R&D, as well as finance and customer support. However, two-thirds of respondents indicated they struggled to know where to start.

“Analysts, leading technology companies and thought leaders alike are discussing that companies that embrace AI will gain a significant competitive edge. With its vibrantly growing economies, emerging pools of talent, and highly connected population, there are tremendous opportunities for APAC in reaping the benefits of AI. In order to take full advantage of the considerable benefits brought by AI, Asia Pacific organisations should proactively look to develop robust infrastructure and ecosystems to support the needs of data analytics and real-time data processing,” said BS Teh, Senior Vice President – Global Sales and Sales Operations, Seagate Technology.

Despite robust adoption of AI technologies in the region, the report found that a significant number of organisations have not invested in the data and technical solutions required to support the technology fully. Eighty-nine per cent of the respondents are planning to implement AI solutions, but 31 per cent do not think enough is being invested. One in five organisations indicated they were not ready or able to handle the increasing data streams from the use of AI applications. Further, while 95 per cent of respondents believe there is an increasing need for robust data storage solutions with growing AI applications, 15 per cent say they have not invested sufficiently in data storage to be ready for AI now or in the future.

Key findings in India: