Aspire Systems acquires Poland-based software solutions firm Goyello

Aspire Systems said that it has completed the acquisition of Goyello, a software solutions firm, based in Poland and The Netherlands. Goyello provides IT consulting, software development and mobile solutions to clients in Europe and America. This acquisition will help Aspire launch and scale up a nearshore presence in the European market, with its primary delivery center based in Poland. Following the acquisition, Goyello’s team of 120 people will be joining Aspire’s workforce across Poland and Netherlands.

This is the sixth acquisition for Aspire Systems over the past five years, and the first with a delivery center in Eastern Europe. The Goyello acquisition marks a strategic move on the part of Aspire as it widens its presence in Europe while also tapping into nearshoring advantages by being in Poland.

Goyello was founded in 2006 by Peter Horsten and Arie de Bruin in The Netherlands. Over the past decade of its existence, the company has built a strong IT competence center in Poland. The company employs 120 people and has its primary development center in Gdansk, Poland. It also has a sales office in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, The Netherlands.

“We are excited by this opportunity to partner and work closely with Goyello. With Goyello joining the Aspire family, we will be able to launch and scale up a strong nearshore delivery capability for our customers, combined with the existing offshore capability of Aspire. Goyello, with their extensive software development, project management and IT consulting expertise and over 120 employees, will make it possible to serve our European clients better and from a shorter distance and with a better time overlap. The shared vision, strategy and cultural alignment of both companies is a major reason for Aspire and Goyello to join forces,” said Gowri Shankar Subramanian, Chairman and CEO, Aspire Systems.

Peter Horsten, Managing Director, Goyello said, “This acquisition offers a great opportunity for Goyello to access wider markets and take on and execute newer and more challenging projects for our clients. This is vital not only from the business perspective, but also from a talent acquisition and management perspective. We want to continue offering our colleagues a great place to work. Both companies share similar core strengths and values such as deep employee focus, superior client partnerships, emphasis on technology leadership and creating a collaborative work environment.”