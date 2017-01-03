Atos acquires tech service management firm Engage ESM

Engage ESM will continue to run as a separate company.

European IT services corporation, Atos, has acquired Engage ESM, an enterprise-service management firm, said a statement. This acquisition will enable Bezons headquartered firm to offer enterprise cloud-based service-management solutions and help solidifies its position in Europe’s digital service market.

“The acquisition of Engage ESM is an additional step towards our 2019 ambition and our commitment to help our customers with all their digital transformation needs. It will also enhance the technological strengths and skills of our Digital Transformation Factory, notably in the field of the Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, said Eric Grall, executive vice-president and Head of Atos infrastructure & data management division in a statement.

Operating globally with £17m in revenues and 140 employees, the majority of whom are based in the UK, Engage ESM will continue to run as a separate company.

According to Mat Middleton, CEO of Engage ESM, this is an exciting development for everyone at Engage ESM, as well as for our customers across EMEA and the US. He said, “I am convinced that Atos is a perfect cultural and technological fit for the accelerated growth of the business and with such strong synergies we will be able to offer our customers even more value.”

Atos SE is a leading player in digital services with pro forma annual revenue of about € 12 billion and 100,000 employees in 72 countries. Serving a global client base, the group provides consulting & systems integration services, managed services & BPO, cloud operations, Big Data & cyber-security solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline.

Recently, the organisers of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships have confirmed Atos as the preferred bidder to provide timing, scoring and results (TSR) for cycling, golf, gymnastics and triathlon at the multi-sport event. Atos, has been delivering IT solutions to the Olympic Games since 1992. It is also the first official sponsor of Glasgow 2018.