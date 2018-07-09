Atos launches new CASB solution

Atos has launched a new Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Service using McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud to safeguard enterprise applications and data in the cloud. The new Atos CASB service will give enterprise customers the ability to: Discover and remediate the risk from the use of ‘Shadow IT’ across the enterprise; control and enforce data privacy and compliance policies across Shadow IT, sanctioned cloud apps such as Office 365, Box, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, and IaaS platforms such as AWS and Azure; protect enterprises’ data through persistent protection, wherever it moves within the cloud.

Chris Moret, Senior Vice President – Cyber Security, Atos, explained, “Our new Atos CASB service, developed with our strategic partner McAfee, combines the expertise of the market leading solution with the proficiency of the market leading managed security services provider. Thanks to our 5,000 Atos Security specialists, we enhance the McAfee Skyhigh solution as a managed end-to-end experience for our customers.”

Rajiv Gupta, Senior Vice President – Cloud Security Business Unit, McAfee, said, “CASB has quickly become the essential security foundation for enterprises’ journey to the cloud. McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud is based on our experience working with Fortune 1000 customers with partners like Atos. It is designed in the cloud, for the cloud, with comprehensive enterprise cloud data protection, and robust threat detection and response capabilities.”