AU Small Finance Bank enhances its digital banking offering for SME and MSMEs

AU Small Finance Bank, a Fortune 500 company, will enhance its digital banking services especially for SME and MSMEs. AU Bank announced a project implementation of corporate internet banking and cash management platform through iCashPro+. It is a product by Aurionpro Solutions that empowers banks to offer custom made products and services to their corporate and MSME/SME customers with seamless customer experience across multiple delivery channels.

It is a step towards digital transformation for SMEs & MSMEs as they are offered convenient and unified digital banking services. AU Bank has already started this project work with AurionPro. Soon, the offering will be extended further to a large pool of MSME and SME clients.

Sanjay Agrawal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “We, at AU Bank, are committed to providing the best in class services to our customers and help them make their business transaction faster, simpler and seamless. iCashPro+ will help AU Bank to accelerate growth in corporate and business banking portfolio by offering specialised products and services especially to our MSME & SME clients. We look forward to bridging the gap for those customers with this significant offering in digital banking.”

iCashPro+ is designed to provide comprehensive day to day services with a robust back end engines for 100% automated payments and accounts receivables operations, easy bulk payments, need based collection/payment/trade modules, checking balance, downloading statements etc. To provide easy access, these services can be availed anywhere via net banking as well as mobile banking.

Commenting on the implementation, Shekhar Mullatti, Global Head, Banking, Aurionpro said, “We are delighted to be chosen as a partner of AU Bank for offering digital banking to their customers. Our partnership with the bank is built on product and domain expertise and understanding of the local market and customer needs of over two decades.”

AU Bank’s objective is to support and help SMEs to become digital-savvy. The bank has a wide reach in B15 cities and a great market presence in start-up, SME and MSME segment. With this offering, the bank will further simplify banking for this segment.