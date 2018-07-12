Aujas launches Security Operations Centre to focus on cybersecurity

Aujas Cyber Defense Center has gone live in Bangalore. It is designed to extend the capabilities of SIEM (Security Incident and Event Management) solutions and proactively provides threat detection, actionable threat intelligence and endpoint response. This aims to help security professionals hunt and mitigate the increasingly complex and persistent threats of the present and future.

Srinivas Rao, Co-founder and CEO of Aujas, explains the increasing need for proactive cybersecurity. “Today, more than 70% of security incidents are reported by third parties, often as late as 6-9 months after the event. The data signifies that enterprises today have weak monitoring capabilities driven by detecting and alerting familiar attacks. This leaves a window of vulnerability which malicious agents can easily and repeatedly exploit. “

He further added, “If a bank or an insurance provider’s network is breached, then the customer’s assets, as well as personal data and reputation, are on the line. So the key question is do you want your security teams to play on the back foot and wait for malicious attacks or should they start playing on the front foot and stop an attack before it happens? Wouldn’t you sleep better knowing you have the right people, employing the right tools, actively hunting threats 24/7?”

In 2017, the threat landscape consisted of 58 percent known threats and 42 percent unknown threats. Further, before 2020, it is likely to exceed that of the known, according to IBM X-Force Threat Research report.

“It is true that technology has evolved and the modern SIEM is truly an integrated solution built on a common codebase, with a single data management architecture and a single user interface. This helps with better correlation, integrated with tactical threat intelligence feeds, the capability to link assets with vulnerabilities and do prioritization with run book automation, but still, that is not enough,” said Rao.