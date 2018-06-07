Australian Utility Endeavour Energy chooses Cognizant for their Digital Transformation

Cognizant announced that it has been selected by Australia’s Endeavour Energy, a leading electrical distribution network, to modernize Endeavour’s technology landscape and help the company transform and automate customer experience, energy market and business processes.

Endeavour Energy services the third largest economic market in Australia and is responsible for the safe and reliable supply of electricity to over 2.4 million people across Sydney’s Greater West, the Blue Mountains, Southern Highlands, the Illawarra and the South Coast regions.

Cognizant business and SAP experts will design a future-ready, scalable SAP platform that will enable Endeavour Energy to harness real-time data for deeper business insight, automate processes and be more agile to meet changing business needs. As part of the engagement, Cognizant will digitally transform Endeavour Energy’s procurement and supplier management, human resources and finance systems using the SAP S/4HANA suite and a range of SAP Cloud solutions such as SuccessFactors, Ariba and Concur, as well as the SAP Industry Solution for Utilities.

“As we embark upon a journey of technology modernization, we are working with a company with a deep understanding of not just technology, but also the deep domain knowledge that underpins the entire process,” said Andrew Bettenay, Chief Information Officer, Endeavour Energy. “Cognizant’s extensive SAP practice, worldwide implementation experience and the speed with which they pulled together a comprehensive response, aligned perfectly with our business needs. This project will help us enhance our customer focus and increase our responsiveness to the changing industry landscape.”

“Endeavour Energy is making fundamental, technology-enabled changes across its core enterprise functions to build a data-driven digital organization,” said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Head of APAC, Cognizant. “With power demands increasing and supply needing to be efficiently managed, it is essential for utilities to embrace new technologies to deliver better services and outcomes for their customers. We are building a robust and scalable enterprise system using our market-leading digital and process capabilities, coupled with our long-standing alliance with SAP, to support Endeavour Energy’s vision for the future.”