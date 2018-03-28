Autodesk enhances AutoCAD 2019 with new toolsets

American 3D design firm Autodesk has made enhancements in the latest versions of AutoCAD 2019 and AutoCAD LT 2019. The latest version of 3D design software that went on sale recently incorporates a new web app and mobile app version. Both of them are aimed at enabling people to access design on the go from anywhere, anytime basis. While, the AutoCAD web app will provide access to AutoCAD directly from their web browser, the AutoCAD mobile app, users will be able to view, edit, create and share CAD drawings in real time from any device.

The major update to AutoCAD 2019 is access to seven specialized toolsets which was earlier available separately. Earlier, users could choose to subscribe individually to seven AutoCAD toolsets, namely Architecture, Mechanical, Electrical, Map 3D, MEP, Raster Design, and Plant 3D but now all of them have been integrated in one software. Now, users who subscribe to AutoCAD 2019 including specialized toolsets will have option to choose from more than 750,000 intelligent objects, styles, parts, features and symbols when drawing, said company.

“Being the industry pioneer in digitizing design and documentation, AutoCAD remains at the heart of Computer Aided Designing as the defining, essential tool for the design stage. Autodesk’s constant efforts have been towards making the software better and we are very excited to announce the launch of AutoCAD 2019 including specialized toolsets which will enable increased efficiency, and faster delivery of workflows.” said Arun D’Souza, Country Manager – Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB) – India & SAARC – ‎Autodesk.

AutoCAD mobile app is available across Windows, Android, and iOS phones and tablets. The company informed that AutoCAD 2019 is optimized for the iPhone X, iPad Pro, and Windows Surface. Users can also access their DWG files without a Wi-Fi or data signal by downloading them locally to their mobile device.

AutoCAD 2019 and AutoCAD LT 2019 also features new “Save To Web & Mobile,” “Open from Web & Mobile,” and “DWG Compare” capabilities. Together, these commands enable user to move files between desktop, web and mobile environments so users can work from anywhere.

AutoCAD including specialized toolsets is available for single-user access from 23 March 2018 onwards and subsequently for multi-user access. As of 1 April 2018, the Architecture, Engineering & Construction and Product Design & Manufacturing industry collections will come with AutoCAD including specialized toolsets.