Avaya adds cloud-based team collaboration to its Equinox platform

Avaya has added a cloud-based team collaboration to the Avaya Equinox Experience, the company’s unified communications and collaboration user interface and cloud service. The Avaya Equinox Experience is a sleek, personal user interface for voice, video, chat communications channels, calendar, meetings and more.

The new capabilities of Avaya Equinox Experience address the demand for easy-to-use, integrated, unified communication and team collaboration. According to Gartner, “by year-end 2022, 70% of teams will rely on workstream collaboration as the primary means of communicating, coordinating and sharing information between team members, displacing email.”

With the addition of team collaboration, Avaya Equinox users can create and enter team rooms organized by a variety of categories with members both inside and outside of the organization, essentially breaking down the boundaries of a company’s communications infrastructure. The enhanced Avaya Equinox Experience will provide and support persistent messaging, ad hoc and scheduled meetings, with audio and video conferencing, screen and file sharing and task assignment.

Avaya Equinox team collaboration capabilities are available standalone and also easily integrate with on-premises deployments of Avaya Equinox supported by both Avaya Aura and Avaya IP Office, Avaya’s communications platforms.