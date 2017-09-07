Avi Networks registers a strong 440 percent Y-o-Y growth

Avi Networks, the leader in next-gen load balancing and application services, today announced year-over-year bookings growth of 440 percent while tripling the number of customers during the same period. Enterprises are drawn towards Avi Networks future-proof solutions as they look to deploy applications across on-premises and cloud environments using bare metal, virtual machines, and containers. Furthering growth, Avi Networks entered into a strategic reseller agreement with Cisco where the Avi Platform is now offered on the Cisco Global Price List to enterprises looking to replace legacy load balancing solutions.

“Global 2000 customers are placing their load balancer refresh decisions on hold as they automate their environments or rethink their strategies for the cloud and containers. Avi is benefiting from these trends as we address both traditional as well as modern use cases,” says Amit Pandey, Chief Executive Officer for Avi Networks. “Applications are the lifeblood of the modern enterprise. IT organizations can no longer be straight-jacketed by costly appliance-centric approaches and limitations of incumbent vendors.”

The cloud is transforming how enterprises consume IT resources, which has sparked demand for elastic, automated, and analytics-driven services, such as load balancing, across data center and cloud environments. Hardware-confined solutions are unable to provide the agility and economies of scale required by modern enterprises. Only Avi Networks provides enterprise-grade features agnostically on a per-tenant or per-application basis, so IT organizations get the functionality, visibility, and control they need for on-premises and cloud-native applications. In addition, Avi’s flexible, on-demand scaling, and subscription licensing model eliminates the problem of wasteful over-provisioning to account for infrequent traffic spikes, common to hardware load balancers.

Avi Networks has opened a new security focused R&D facility in Germany and quadrupled Engineering, R&D and product teams in India with a new office in Bangalore. The company has also strengthened its sales, support, training and professional services across the globe.

FY 2016-2017 business highlights:

● Customers experience 5x faster application rollouts and 70% lower cost

● Bookings grew 440% and customers grew 270% in the past year

● Technology and Business partnerships with Cisco (resell agreement), RedHat and VMWare

● Customers include two of top 5 tech companies, 3 of the top 5 media and cable companies, and dozens of Fortune 500 companies across financial services, oil and gas, eCommerce, and retail industries

● Professional support, training, and services organizations grew by 5x

● Named 2017 IDC Innovator and 2016 Gartner “Cool Vendor”

FY 2016-2017 innovation highlights:

● Launched application services for hybrid and multi-cloud applications across on-premises and public clouds such as Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platforms

● Achieved the industry’s first load balancing scalability of over 1 million transactions per second in the public cloud

● Integrated with Cisco CSP 2100 NFV Platform to deliver turnkey load balancing services through resell agreement with Cisco

● Delivered the most complete framework and APIs to automate all aspects of application networking in data centers and clouds with Ansible by Red Hat

● Launched comprehensive Application Service Mesh for container networking in Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes based microservices applications

“As enterprises pursue digital transformation to gain increased business agility and to achieve competitive advantage, they are looking for software-based, cloud-native application delivery solutions that can scale up and down elastically to accommodate highly dynamic application environments,” said Brad Casemore, Research Director at IDC. “Earlier this year, in ‘IDC Innovators: Cloud-Native Application Delivery Controllers, 2017,’ IDC noted Avi Networks as a vendor meeting the growing demand for these next-generation ADC offerings.”