Axis Communications launches dome cameras for surveillance

Axis Communications has introduced dome cameras for surveillance in a wide range of areas such as critical infrastructure, city surveillance, airports, railway stations, harbours, healthcare, pharmaceutical and food industries

The two models of multi-megapixel, outdoor-ready fixed domes complement the top-of-the-line AXIS Q35 series and ensure solid performance in challenging light conditions and rough environments.

Based on ½ sensors and image processing, AXIS Q3518-LVE delivers 4K, and the stainless-steel AXIS Q3517-SLVE delivers 5 MP, in 30 fps with outstanding image quality in challenging light conditions. This includes support for Axis OptimizedIR illumination, Forensic WDR and Lightfinder technology. The new models also support Axis award-winning Zipstream technology, which preserves important details in full image quality, while reducing the storage and bandwidth needs by an average of 50% or more.

The advanced AXIS Q35 cameras have been designed to withstand the harshest conditions, with stable operation in extreme temperatures from -50 C to +60 C.

AXIS Q3517-SLVE features a marine-grade stainless steel casing that is highly resistant to the corrosive effects of salt, detergents and other chemicals.

AXIS Q35-LVE/-SLVE cameras are IK10+ rated and have been tested to ensure they can withstand 50 joules of impact. The shock detection feature means they can send an alarm when exposed. The cameras’ electronic image stabilization (EIS) means they provide steady video even during intense vibrations.

Petra Bennermark, Global Product Manager at Axis Communications, comments, “The new additions to our top-of-the-line AXIS Q35 Series will help our customers ensure safety even at the most challenging conditions, whether it comes to light, weather or a rough environment. The cameras’ outstanding image quality give the operators the best possible chance of identifying people, objects and vehicles, and the pre-installed analytics provide excellent support for proactive surveillance.”