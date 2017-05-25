Bajaj Electricals launches digital centre – plans focus on IOT experience

One of the primary objectives of this project is focus on improving customer experience and increasing consumer engagement across all channels

Bajaj Electricals (BEL) has embarked on a Digital Transformation journey with a focus on enhancing the customer experience in the B2B and B2C space through an initiative called ‘Project Evolve’. The company has built a state of art digital centre at their Sion office in Mumbai which will act as the fulcrum of BEL’s digital transformation journey. One of the primary objectives of this project is focus on improving customer experience and increasing consumer engagement across all channels.

BEL Leadership, Business Units, Support Functions and Capgemini Consulting have all worked in collaboration to identify and design the organization’s digital transformation roadmap.

The centre will focus on the incredible IoT experience for its customers. It will aim at providing an entire spectrum of IoT possibilities in future and showcase its IoT capabilities through cutting edge technologies BEL can pursue in near future.

In addition the centre will also endeavor to integrate its IoT capabilities to understand the pulse of the industry and brand through social media monitoring. These initiatives will help the organization make informed decisions and eventually improve profitability.

The centre will also make extensive use of analytics to help its B2B and B2C businesses to take data driven decisions through dash boarding and advanced modeling.

Commenting on the occasion Anant Bajaj, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Electricals said, “Digital transformations have become an imperative for all organizations in the present times. It can lead to tremendous improvement in business profits and help improve consumer experiences simultaneously. We live in a world where geographies are shrinking, communication is getting virtual and convenience is gaining more importance over everything else. Moreover, in this interconnected world, being the main driver of new age technologies, with the power of Artificial Intelligence, IOT, Analytics and machine learning, Bajaj Electricals endeavors to be at the forefront to provide consumers the best user experience & the most optimized conditions for living.

I am extremely thrilled to begin our digital transformation journey and would like to congratulate everybody who put in their smart minds at work to create this state-of-the-art digital centre possible.”

Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Electricals added, “We hope to achieve improved decision making, efficiency, profitability and customer reach through this initiative. We are proud of our digital team to come-up with this unique and innovative solution which will revolutionize customer experience”