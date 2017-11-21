Barracuda launches new cloud generation firewall capabilities

Barracuda Networks, the provider of cloud-enabled security and data protection solutions, announced expanded public cloud functionality for the Barracuda Web Application Firewall and Barracuda NextGen Firewall. The updated cloud generation firewalls allow for utility-based consumption and automated security controls for DevSecOps workflows, giving customers an easy migration path to public cloud.

Earlier this year, Barracuda sponsored a survey in APAC region revealing that more than 42.35% of respondents’ organizations are currently running a portion of their infrastructure in the public cloud. According to the survey, respondents cited easy integration with legacy technology (63%), strong protection of applications (54%), and support provided by public cloud service provider (56%) as important drivers for their cloud adoption. These organizations face an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape, as 56 percent reported being hit with some sort of cyberattack. Barracuda cloud-generation firewalls give customers flexibility to cost-effectively deploy security at critical points—in the cloud, in hybrid or multi-cloud environments, and throughout the development lifecycle.

Usage-based billing using the AWS Marketplace Metering Service Billing – Barracuda NextGen Firewall is now available as a metered billing service in the AWS Marketplace, joining the Barracuda Web Application Firewall, which became available with the same service last year. AWS Marketplace Metering Service Billing ensures that all evaluation, pricing, and provisioning is done entirely within the AWS Marketplace, removing any licensing friction and offering a pricing structure based on actual traffic secured. Customers are able to build CI/CD pipelines that include their ISV partner solutions, and charges are based on the total bandwidth consumed across deployed firewalls and standard Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) charges per instance.

DevSecOps with Puppet – The REST API framework can be used to automate the configuration of the Barracuda Web Application Firewall, which now includes Puppet integration within AWS, making it easier for customers to integrate security controls into their cloud native applications on AWS. This integration enables cloud security and operations teams to codify their firewall policies as code so they can be tested and secured as part of the overall application delivery process. Puppet maintains the desired state of the

Barracuda Web Application Firewall, automatically remediates unauthorized changes, and enables security teams to quickly identify and remediate known vulnerabilities. This benefits the business because it helps increase application velocity, security, and reliability.

“Perimeter-based firewalls create tightly-coupled environments that scale vertically, which makes perfect sense on-premises but is entirely the wrong model for the public cloud. This is really about using the right tool for the job,” said Tim Jefferson, vice president, public cloud, Barracuda. “Customers should look to automate the orchestration, deployment, and configuration of security architectures that are loosely coupled and scale elastically. In today’s hybrid environments, customers need consistent security across on-premises and cloud-based environments—Barracuda Cloud Generation Firewalls help address this requirement.”

Barracuda Cloud Generation Firewalls are engineered to provide network and application security for cloud-only and hybrid-cloud environments. These solutions provide cloud-specific features including metered billing, API support for DevSecOps teams, fully meshed connectivity, and scalability to help organizations align security with their cloud deployments.