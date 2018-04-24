Bengaluru Smart City tests ITMS prototype

To improve traffic management in Bengaluru Smart City, a prototype of an intelligent traffic management solution is currently being tested in collaboration with the Electronics City Township Authority (ELCITA). It will provide traffic information that is currently unavailable, and help improve management of commuter traffic.

It involves capturing video streams from several cameras and processing them using artificial intelligence so that typical traffic management tasks such as vehicle detection, traffic density estimation and control of traffic lights can be automated for real-time performance.

In another development, to revitalise urban public spaces and socially activating the area besides generating economic activity, Jaipur Smart City (JSCL) has planned to develop a night bazaar at Chaura Rasta, in the heart of Pink city.